Noida Authority labels illegal buildings in bold red text to warn buyers

The Noida authority has launched a crackdown on unauthorised construction, labeling buildings raised without approval, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

In a bid to deter buyers from investing in such projects, the authority is stickers labelling them as ‘illegal’.

Previously, the authority employed measures such as issuing notices, filing first information reports (FIRs), and issuing demolition notices to discourage illegal construction activities. However, it has now escalated its efforts by directly identifying and labelling such properties.

The authority has shared on its social media platforms the address and coordinates of buildings illegally constructed.

In the post on X (formerly Twitter), the authority wrote, "Citizens are informed that the multi-storey building under construction in front of Motherhood Hospital in Sector 48 is illegal, and necessary action is being taken against it as per rules."

The authority's team commenced the labelling exercise by affixing labels on illegal buildings in various sectors including sector 43, Sadarpur, sectors 77, 78, 79, and 118. Over the past month, at least 50 illegally constructed buildings were identified, with builders selling units in violation of regulations, HT reported.

Apart from prominently inscribing “illegal work” in bold red on the facade of each illegal building, the authority also issues demolition notices to the owners of such properties.

While buildings that are unoccupied and constructed in violation of norms are being demolished, those in use are simply labelled as 'illegal' by the authority.

According to regulations, individuals seeking to construct a building must first obtain permission from the authority's planning department and have the maps approved.

The authority has issued public notices and appeals cautioning buyers against purchasing plots, flats, or shops in illegal buildings to avoid legal repercussions.

In January alone, civic authorities in Delhi took 440 demolition actions against illegal constructions, along with 85 sealing actions and 35 actions against illegal plotting, demonstrating the extent of the issue in the Delhi-NCR region.