Haryana authorities arrest 4 people in ₹590 cr IDFC First Bank fraud case

Haryana's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested four people in the IDFC First Bank fraud case, officials said on Wednesday.

Of the four arrested, two are ex-IDFC First Bank employees and two are private persons who own a partnership firm, they said.

The arrests were made on Tuesday evening as part of the ongoing investigation of the IDFC First Bank fraud case, they said.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Bureau registered an FIR, while the state government constituted a committee to examine the fraud.

On Sunday, the IDFC Bank disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government.