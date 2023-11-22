Home / India News / U'khand tunnel collapse: Rescuers drill halfway towards 41 trapped workers

U'khand tunnel collapse: Rescuers drill halfway towards 41 trapped workers

The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12 and are safe, said authorities

Reuters SILKYARA

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 10:02 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Rescuers have drilled about halfway through fallen debris to reach 41 workers trapped for ten days inside a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas, an official said on Wednesday.

The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12 and are safe, authorities have said, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Rescue workers have drilled through 32 metres (105 feet) of an estimated 60 metres (197 ft) that must be cleared in order to push through a pipe wide enough for the men to crawl out, said Deepak Patil, a retired army officer heading the rescue effort.
 
First images emerged on Tuesday from within the tunnel, showing workers in white and yellow hardhats standing in the confined space and communicating with rescuers, after a medical endoscopy camera was pushed through a smaller pipeline.
 
Authorities have not said what caused the tunnel collapse, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods.
 
Efforts to bring the men out have been slowed by snags in drilling in the mountainous terrain.

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Uttarakhand Diwas 2023: History, importance, traditional food and wishes

Hemkund Sahib Yatra in Uttarakhand resumes after 2-day halt due to snow

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

Uttarkashi tunnel: Location for drilling identified to evacuate 41 trapped

Army chief calls on Korea's Joint Chief of Staff General Kim Seung-yum

LIVE: Israeli cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas, to free 50 hostages

PM Modi to hold virtual G20 Leaders' Summit today, major leaders to attend

IT rules ensure safeguards for children against online gaming harms: Meity

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UttarakhandConstructionAccident

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Cong manifesto promises caste census

Technology News

WhatsApp launches 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to fight misinformation

MediaTek brings on-device gen-AI to mid-range devices with Dimensity 8300

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story