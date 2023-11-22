LIVE: Rescuers drill U'khand tunnel debris halfway towards 41 trapped

Rescuers have drilled about halfway through fallen debris to reach 41 workers trapped for ten days inside a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas, an official said on Wednesday. The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12 and are safe, authorities have said, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines. Rescue workers have drilled through 32 metres (105 feet) of an estimated 60 metres (197 ft) that must be cleared in order to push through a pipe wide enough for the men to crawl out, said Deepak Patil, a retired army officer heading the rescue effort.
Israel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a cease-fire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for over six weeks and release dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons. Under the deal, Hamas is to free 50 of the roughly 240 hostages it is holding in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period, the Israeli government said Wednesday. It said it would extend the lull by an additional day for every 10 hostages released. The government said the first hostages to be released would be women and children. Ahead of Wednesday morning's Cabinet vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would resume its offensive against Hamas after the cease-fire expires.
As India is ready to hold a virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on Wednesday, African envoys have hailed New Delhi's presidency. In a video posted on X by G20India with the caption, "As we gear up for the Virtual #G20 Leaders' Summit, listen to what resident African Ambassadors have to say about #G20India!", the Ambassador of Angola to India, Clemente Pedro Francisco Camenha said that India has played an important role in addressing global health challenges.
Brics has vital role in int'l efforts to achieve peace in Gaza: SA prez
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the BRICS nations to combine their efforts to bring about a just and lasting peace in the war between Israel and Hamas. Ramaphosa was addressing a virtual Extraordinary Joint Meeting of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Leaders and Leaders of invited BRICS members on the situation in the Middle East on Tuesday. He also proposed the deployment of a UN Rapid Deployment Force in Palestine, with a mandate to monitor the cessation of hostilities and protect civilians as well as comprehensive dialogue led and owned by Palestinians and Israelis themselves and facilitated by the United Nations.
Three linked to Pak-based terror module, held: Punjab Police
The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested three people allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based terror module. Eight weapons and 30 cartridges were recovered from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence #Bathinda has arrested 3 persons linked to #ISI-controlled #Pak-based terror module. Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested persons were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur Jail under UAPA cases, Yadav said in his post on X.
Uttarkashi tunnel: Location for drilling identified to evacuate 41 trapped
Location has been identified for vertical drilling to bring out 41 workers trapped inside Silkyara Tunnel, 11 days after the underconstruction structure collapsed. As per the Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), Anshu Manish Khulko, "The location for vertical drilling has been identified. Road work for vertical drilling on the hill above the tunnel is almost complete. More than 350 meters of road construction work is complete. BRO is building a road from both Silkyara and Barkot sides which is almost complete." Meanwhile, a piling machine that was stuck yesterday due to the road being narrow, has now reached the Silkyara tunnel site.
Court issues bailable warrant against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in defamation case
A bailable warrant was issued against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Tuesday in connection with a defamation complaint lodged against him by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 15. The Mazgaon Metropolitan Magistrate Court issued the bailable warrant of Rs 15,000 as Rane failed to appear before it. The court had last month issued a process (summons) to Rane directing him to appear before it.
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Molucca Sea
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter Scale struck the Molucca Sea on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 08:18 am today at a depth of 110 Km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 22-11-2023, 08:18:54 IST, Lat: 1.76 & Long: 127.10, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: Molucca Sea" NCS said in a post on X.
U'khand tunnel collapse: Rescuers drill halfway towards workers trapped in tunnel, says official
Fire breaks out at textile shop in Uttar Pradesh, no casualties reported
A fire broke out at a textile shop in Kanwari Ganj area of Aligarh in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, said Police. Reportedly, the fire broke out on the first and second floors of the three-storey textile shop. On receiving information, three fire tenders reached the spot one and the fire was brought under control. The cause of the fire is not yet known. FFO Sanjeev Kumar informed that three fire tenders had successfully extinguished the fire. There were no casualties reported.
Tamil Nadu: Mansoor Ali Khan booked for remarks against co-actor Trisha
The Chennai city police has booked actor Mansoor Ali Khan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan, police said. Nungambakkam Police has booked the actor under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The action was taken following an order of Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal.
Waterlogging in residential areas of Erode district after heavy rainfall in the region
Uttarkashi tunnel operation: Machine reaches Silkyara tunnel site
Delhi air quality dips into 'severe category' today
The air in the National Capital dipped into the 'severe category' on Wednesday, from 'the 'very poor' category a day earlier, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. As per the CPCB data recorded at 7:00 am, the AQI at Anand Vihar was 405, and in Jahangirpuri, it was 428. Similarly, AQI in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was recorded at 404 and in Dwarka Sector 8 at 403, all settling into 'severe category'. The AQI was 323 on Tuesday morning, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).
Army Chief Manoj Pande calls on Korea's Joint Chief of Staff General Kim Seung-yum
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Pande, who is on an official visit to South Korea interacted with the Vice Minister of Defence Acquisition Programme Administration and called on General Kim Seung-yum, Chairman and joint Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea on Tuesday. "Aspects related to further strengthening of military ties and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed during the significant interaction," the Indian Army posted on X. "The COAS also paid tributes to the Bravehearts in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial," it added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold virtual G20 Leaders' Summit today
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is all set to hold the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on Wednesday evening that will witness a major gathering of world leaders. Leaders of all G20 members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries and heads of 11 international organisations, have been invited. On September 10 at the closing ceremony of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Modi announced that India would be hosting a virtual G20 Leaders' Summit prior to the conclusion of India's G20 Presidency on November 22.
African envoys praise India's presidency as New Delhi gears up for Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
