Haryana CM welcomes decisions taken for farmers at 1st Cabinet meet of 2025

He also said over the last 10 years, the state government has directly deposited Rs 13,500 crore in farmers' bank accounts. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has welcomed the decisions taken for farmers at the first Union Cabinet meeting of 2025, saying those will also benefit the farmers of the state.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saini said the thoughtfulness with which these decisions have been taken will benefit lakhs of farmers in Haryana.

Referring to the Union Cabinet's announcements as a "New Year gift" for farmers from Modi, the chief minister, in a statement, said the decisions will ensure the availability of key fertiliser DAP to farmers at affordable and subsidised rates. 

"In addition, a budget allocation has been made to promote the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and enhance technology, which will have a direct positive impact on farmers," he said.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday announced a one-time package to subsidise DAP at the cost of up to Rs 3,850 crore and approved a one-year extension of two crop-insurance schemes, decisions that Modi said were dedicated to farmers.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the prime minister, extended two crop insurance schemes -- PMFBY and RWBCIS -- for one more year till 2025-26 and created a separate Rs 824.77-crore fund for technology infusion in the implementation of flagship schemes.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters at Panchkula, Saini spoke about the Haryana government's plan to introduce new schemes aimed at promoting crop diversification.

The government is working on providing incentives for the cultivation of crops other than the water-guzzling paddy and promote sustainable agriculture, he said.

Replying to a question, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader accused rival political parties of exploiting the issues of farmers for political gain, without taking any real decisions in their favour.

He specifically mentioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress governments in states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, accusing them of grinding their own axe in the name of farmers rather than ensuring their welfare.

Regarding the recent heavy rains and hailstorms in many parts of Haryana, Saini said it has been decided to get the farmers registered on the "kshatipurti" portal immediately, so that proper compensation for the losses suffered by them can be disbursed on time.

He also said over the last 10 years, the state government has directly deposited Rs 13,500 crore in farmers' bank accounts as compensation for various losses.

Accompanied by his wife Suman Saini, the chief minister offered prayers at the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on the occasion of the New Year.

He also interacted with some devotees at the temple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

