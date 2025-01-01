Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Himachal CM surrenders power subsidy, urges well-off consumers to follow

He also said that affluent citizens with multiple electricity connections should relinquish subsidies to support the development of the state

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM
CM said all the Cabinet members and Congress MLAs in the state have agreed to forgo their subsidies following detailed discussions. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 9:27 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday voluntarily relinquished the subsidy on all five power connections registered in his name.

He also said that affluent citizens with multiple electricity connections should relinquish subsidies to support the development of the state.

Submitting the required documents to Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board chairman Sanjay Gupta, Sukhu urged the well-off individuals in the state to follow suit by using the online portal of the board, or by calling helpline numbers 1100 or 1912, or by visiting their nearest electricity sub-division.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said all the Cabinet members and Congress MLAs in the state have agreed to forgo their subsidies following detailed discussions.

"The government spends Rs 2,200 crore annually on electricity subsidies and Rs 200 crore per month on salaries and pensions of electricity board employees. Subsidies should be reserved for the needy, and the well-off individuals must contribute towards building a fairer society," Sukhu said.

He also reiterated the state government's vision to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by making all possible efforts to reform the system which led to a gradual revival of its economy.

Measures adopted by the Himachal Pradesh government are proving helpful in preventing investment outflows, besides strengthening economic growth of the state, Sukhu claimed.

Urging the citizens to support these initiatives, the chief minister said collective efforts would ensure better opportunities for the underprivileged while driving the state on the path of progress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

