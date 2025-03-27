Home / India News / Eid-ul-Fitr not a gazetted holiday in Haryana on March 31: Here's why

Eid-ul-Fitr not a gazetted holiday in Haryana on March 31: Here's why

The Haryana government has declared that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed as a restricted holiday instead of a gazetted holiday in the state

The government said that the gazetted holiday on March 31 will be converted into a restricted holiday. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:38 PM IST
The Haryana government announced on Thursday that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed as a restricted holiday instead of a gazetted holiday in the state.  
 
The government said that the gazetted holiday on March 31 will be converted into a restricted holiday, as the day coincides with the financial year’s closing on Monday.
 
In an official notification, the Haryana government said, “In partial modification of the Government Notification issued vide even number dated March 26, it is notified that Eid-ul-Fitr, i.e., March 31 2025, shall be observed as a Restricted Holiday (Schedule-II) instead of a Gazetted Holiday, due to the fact that March 29 and March 30 are weekend off days and March 31 being the closing day of the Financial Year 2024-2025."
 
Gazetted holidays are officially mandated by the government, whereas restricted holidays are optional, giving employees the flexibility to take leave for cultural or religious reasons.
 
The Reserve Bank of India has also cancelled the holiday on March 31 to accommodate financial year-end processes and meet regulatory deadlines.
First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

