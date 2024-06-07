Home / India News / Haryana has steadily reduced water flow to Delhi in last 3 days: Atishi

Haryana has steadily reduced water flow to Delhi in last 3 days: Atishi

Atishi's remarks come a day after the Supreme Court directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi


Haryana is conspiring against the people of Delhi, said Atishi Marlena. (File photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 10:45 AM IST
Delhi Water Minister Atishi Marlena on Friday accused the Haryana government of reducing water flow to the national capital in the last three days.

Her remarks come a day after the Supreme Court directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital, and asked Haryana to facilitate its flow. The apex court also said there should be no politics over water.

Delhi has been grappling with water crisis this summer.

"....Hon'ble Supreme Court is trying to resolve Delhi's water crisis, but Haryana is conspiring against the people of Delhi.While the case was being heard in Supreme Court, Haryana has been steadily reducing the water being released to Delhi in the last 3 days...." Atishi said on X.

The minister will visit the Wazirabad barrage at 11 am to assess the water situation.

Topics :Atishi MarlenaDelhiHaryanawater problemsSupreme CourtHimachal PradeshSummer

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

