Tripura to set up EV charging stations in Agartala, says power minister

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath disclosed on Thursday that Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has decided to set up four electric vehicle charging stations in and around Agartala.

A proposal seeking necessary funds has been placed before the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union Ministry of Power.



Right now, Tripura has no EV charging station for public use. Earlier, the government had adopted an e-vehicle policy for the state, the minister said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking exclusively to ANI, the Power Minister said, "In our state, TSECL has been designated as the nodal agency for electric vehicle charging stations. As per Tripura's e-vehicle policy, the Transport Department will look after the logistical part, such as land, manpower, etc.



A proposal has been placed before BEE through TSECL for placement of funds for setting up four EV Charging stations. The stations will be set up at Nagerjala, Radhanagar, TSECL corporate office (all Agartala) and Chandrapur, located on the outskirts of Agartala city."

According to the minister, the transport department and power department have been working together on the project.

"Both the power and transport departments are working diligently on the project. Apart from that, within the next few months, the process of electrifying the railway line will also be complete.



So far, as far as I know, more than 90 per cent of the work related to electrification is over, and the remaining work is going to be accomplished soon. This project is being given great priority at the national level," Nath added.