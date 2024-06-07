Home / India News / Watchman dead, over 40 girl students rescued from fire in Pune hostel

Watchman dead, over 40 girl students rescued from fire in Pune hostel

Forty-two girl students who were living in the hostel on the second floor of the building were evacuated following the fire

fire, lajpat nagar fire
Representative Image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 9:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A watchman died and more than 40 girl students were rescued after a fire broke out in a five-storey building that houses a hostel in Shanipar area of Maharashtra's Pune city in the wee hours of Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am, said Pune Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Devendra Potphode.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Forty-two girl students who were living in the hostel on the second floor of the building were evacuated following the fire, he said.

"The fire brigade received a call about the fire in a five-storey building. After our team reached the spot, it was found that the blaze had erupted at an accounting academy on the ground floor," Potphode said.

By the time the fire brigade team reached the site, people in the area evacuated the girl students in the hostel, he said. When the fire was being doused on the ground floor, one person in his early 40s was found dead there with the death apparently being caused by burn injuries, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Sandip Singh Gill said that deceased man was a watchman who was inside a room on the ground floor. "After he was found there, he was referred to the Sassoon General Hospital, but was declared dead by doctors," he said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Also Read

In suspected case of suicide, IIT-D student found hanging in hostel room

Pune Porsche case: Police to employ AI to digitally recreate accident scene

Pune Porsche case: 2 doctors arrested for manipulating teen's blood sample

Pune Porsche crash: Police seek 14-day extension of minor teen's remand

Pune crash: Juvenile Justice Board extends remand of minor till June 12

Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, maximum temperature reaches 41.2 degrees Celsius

Tripura to set up EV charging stations in Agartala, says power minister

Pune car crash: Teen's father, grandfather among 5 booked in suicide case

Parliament attack: Delhi L-G sanctions prosecution for 6 accused under UAPA

5,200 commuters without helmet penalised in Noida, 8,406 challans issued

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :PuneFire accidentrescue

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story