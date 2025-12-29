Haryana Police 2026 plan: STF to track offenders, fight cybercrime, drugs

Haryana Police has unveiled an expanded crime and internal security strategy for 2026, placing renewed emphasis on violent offenders, narcotics, cybercrime, terror-linked activities and emerging geopolitical risks.

The roadmap was finalised at a high-level review meeting chaired by Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh at the Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban.

Reviewing crime trends and operational performance in 2025, the DGP outlined an action plan anchored in "last-mile domination", stronger police station functioning and closer supervision of major crime and security cases.

"Our clear message is that police, not criminals, will dominate the last mile in Haryana," Singh said.

As part of the strategy, the Special Task Force (STF) has been directed to maintain a live watchlist of 100 violent offenders across the state. In addition, every district will keep at least 20 high-risk offenders under continuous surveillance and preventive action. The objective, officials said, is to pre-empt contract killings, extortion rackets and gang violence by disrupting criminal planning and logistics at an early stage. Reacting to narcotics control, the DGP reiterated a strong focus on "commercial quantity" cases, with a push to improve conviction rates and expand attachment of proceeds of crime. He stressed that financial action against traffickers and kingpins was critical to dismantling organised drug networks, alongside sustained action against local peddlers.

The meeting also welcomed the government's decision to transfer de-addiction responsibilities from the Social Justice Department to the Health Department. Singh described this as an opportunity to scale up treatment and rehabilitation infrastructure and directed officers to work closely with health authorities so that strict enforcement is matched by accessible de-addiction services, particularly for the youth. Reviewing cybercrime trends, the DGP called for further strengthening of cyber helplines and district-level response mechanisms. Noting that cybercriminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated and often backed by expensive legal teams, he instructed officers to tighten evidence collection, strictly adhere to standard operating procedures and closely monitor court proceedings in major cyber fraud cases.

"From cyber fraud to narco networks and terror sleeper cells, we will combine sharp intelligence with strong law to stay three steps ahead of emerging crime," Singh said. On internal security, the meeting underscored the need for heightened vigilance to identify and neutralise terrorist sleeper cells. Officers were cautioned against attempts by local criminal elements to collaborate with Pakistan-origin criminals to carry out sensational crimes. The DGP also flagged the importance of monitoring illegal or suspicious movements, including those involving Bangladeshi nationals, in the context of evolving geopolitical circumstances, while acting strictly within the bounds of law and due process.

Linking policing priorities to the Centre's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Singh said Haryana's reputation for firm rule of law was a key strength as an investment and talent destination. "Haryana's biggest strength is its hegemony of law over criminals; this is our USP as an investment and talent destination, and we will guard it vehemently," he said. Reiterating the central role of police stations, the DGP stressed that SHOs must translate training into action and ensure visible policing in crime hotspots. "The police station is the first pillar of citizen security; every SHO must convert training into action and ensure that criminals are disrupted even before they strike," Singh said.