Commercial LPG cylinder price in Delhi rises to Rs 1,802, up by Rs 62

Oil marketing companies have raised the price of commercial LPG cylinders in major cities, with the new rates effective from November 1.

In Delhi, the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 62, now retailing at Rs 1,802, up from Rs 1,740. This increase follows an earlier hike on October 1, when prices rose by Rs 48.50 to Rs 1,740.

Previous monthly adjustments have also seen steady increments. In September, the 19-kg cylinder’s price rose by Rs 39 to Rs 1,691.50, while August saw a rise of Rs 8.50, pricing the cylinder at Rs 1,652.50. This trend marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

In addition to Delhi, metro cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata are also seeing a rise in the 19-kg cylinder price. Following the latest adjustments, the retail price is now Rs 1,754.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,964.50 in Chennai, and Rs 1,911.50 in Kolkata.

The recent increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices is expected to directly affect restaurants, hotels, and other businesses dependent on LPG for daily operations. Higher operating expenses may lead these businesses to raise prices, passing some of the financial burden onto consumers.

Additionally, the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has risen by Rs 15, though the rates for 14.2 kg domestic cylinders remain unchanged.

While commercial LPG prices continue to climb, domestic LPG cylinder costs have stayed stable, providing some relief to households.

LPG rates

