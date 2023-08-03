Home / India News / Haryana violence: 176 people arrested, 93 FIRs registered, says ACS

Haryana violence: 176 people arrested, 93 FIRs registered, says ACS

A total of 176 people have been arrested and 78 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana, a top state government official said here on Thursday

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
We have to take a full comprehensive view of the situation. Provocative or false information should not be spread on social media, Prasad said while addressing the media.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A total of 176 people have been arrested and 78 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana, a top state government official said here on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad also said 93 FIRs have been registered, including 46 in Nuh, 23 in Gurugram, three in Faridabad, three in Rewari, and 18 in Palwal.

We have to take a full comprehensive view of the situation. Provocative or false information should not be spread on social media, Prasad said while addressing the media.

He said those found responsible for the clashes will not be spared. We will come down very heavily whoever tries to disturb law and order, added Prasad.

The additional chief secretary said the situation is fast returning to normalcy. I would say it has returned to normalcy. We have adequate forces. The Centre was requested and 24 companies of central forces were provided, he added.

He said that a battalion of IRB has been deployed in Nuh.

Very soon in Mewat, we will set up a Rapid Action Force Centre, which will be permanently stationed, he further said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days.

Also Read

Laws on preventive detention are harsh, procedure needs to be adhered: SC

SC directs Centre, states to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence

After communal tension, Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh district

Curfew imposed in violence-hit Nuh district: Haryana Home Minister

Haryana violence: Govt relaxes mobile internet ban for three hours

838,000 voters in Mizoram including 431,000 female voters: Election dept

Caste survey in Bihar against constitutional mandate, says plea in SC

Govt relaxes rules to give one-yr extension to Cabinet Secretary Gauba

Court to start hearing arguments on charge against WFI ex-chief on Aug 9

What is a money bill? What are its provisions and what is its significance?

Topics :HaryanaCommunal violence in India

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story