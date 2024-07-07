Hathras stampede: Ghaziabad victim's kin receives Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vimlesh Devi (50) was among the 121 people who died in the stampede that happened after the 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba in Uttar Pradesh's Hathra

The mayor was accompanied by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun Dixit and Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam corporator Neeraj Goel. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ghaziabad (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 11:31 PM IST
A cheque of Rs 2 lakh was on Sunday handed over to the family members of a woman who died during the stampede in Hathras, officials said.

Vimlesh Devi (50) was among the 121 people who died in the stampede that happened after the 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

A cheque of Rs 50,000 was also handed over to 18-year-old Mahi, who was injured in the stampede. The ex-gratia amounts were given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and handed over by Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal, a statement said.

The mayor handed over a condolence letter of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the family members of deceased Vimlesh Devi and expressed sympathy for Mahi.

The mayor was accompanied by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun Dixit and Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam corporator Neeraj Goel.

Topics :Uttar PradeshAccident

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

