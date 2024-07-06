Hathras stampede: 'Those responsible will not be spared', says Bhole Baba

Surajpal Singh, also known as ‘Bhole Baba’, on Saturday addressed the tragic Hathras stampede incident which claimed 121 lives on June 2.

In a video statement, Bhole Baba said that those responsible for the chaos in Hathras would face consequences.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a video statement given to news agency ANI, Bhole Baba said, “... I am deeply saddened after the incident of July 2. May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration. I have faith that anyone who created the chaos would not be spared.”



He further said that he has asked his committee to extend help to those who were injured in the stampede in Hathras earlier this week.



“Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have requested members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives...,” Bhole Baba said.







Following the tragic stampede at his ‘satsang’ in Hathras district, which caused 121 fatalities and 31 injuries, Bhole Baba is reportedly staying at an ashram in Mainpuri.



A significant number of police personnel have been stationed outside the ashram, and officials are keeping quiet about Baba's presence inside.



Preliminary investigation showed that the stampede happened as worshippers hurried to receive blessings and gather soil from the preacher's vicinity, but were stopped by his security team. This interruption led to pushing, resulting in multiple individuals falling and sparking the ensuing chaos.



According to the police report, around 250,000 people attended the event, even though permission had been given for just 80,000 attendees.

Hathras stampede: Main accused surrenders

Devprakash Madhukar, the primary suspect in the Hathras stampede incident, surrendered to the Uttar Pradesh Police in Delhi on Friday night, according to his lawyer.



Madhukar, who served as the ‘mukhya sevadar’ of the ‘satsang’ where the stampede took place, is the only individual charged in the FIR registered at Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras.



In a video message, Madhukar's lawyer AP Singh said, “Today, we have surrendered Devprakash Madhukar, who has been called the main organiser in the FIR in the Hathras case.”



Madhukar's lawyer requested the police to consider his client's health condition during their investigation.



He said the police may record his statement or question him, but they must ensure his health condition is considered and that he is treated properly.



“We did not do anything like filing anticipatory bail or moving court which would have been viewed as an effort to save ourselves and being scared,” Singh stated.

Rahul Gandhi visits Hathras

Following the tragedy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travelled to Hathras to meet with the victims’ families. He also made a stop in Aligarh to visit with other families affected by the incident.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial aid of ~2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives and ~50,000 for the injured.



To guarantee a comprehensive and transparent investigation, a three-member judicial inquiry commission has been established under the leadership of Justice (retired) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava.

The commission will investigate the stampede incident over the next two months and submit its findings to the state government.



(With ANI inputs)