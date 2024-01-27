Home / India News / Havildar Preeti Rajak becomes first woman to hold Subedar rank in Army

Havildar Preeti Rajak becomes first woman to hold Subedar rank in Army

"In a proud moment for the Indian Army as well as women of the country, today Havildar Preeti Rajak, trap shooter, was promoted to the rank of Subedar," the Army said

Based on her extraordinary performance, she was awarded the first out of turn promotion to Subedar, the Army said in a statement (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 7:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Havildar Preeti Rajak, who is a champion trap shooter, has become the first woman to hold the rank of Subedar in the Indian Army after she was promoted on Sunday.

Subedar Rajak joined the Army in the Corps of Military Police in December 2022.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In a proud moment for the Indian Army as well as women of the country, today Havildar Preeti Rajak, trap shooter, was promoted to the rank of Subedar," the Army said.

"Subedar Preeti Rajak is now the first woman Subedar of the Indian Army. Her achievement is an extraordinary display of Nari Shakti," it said.

Subedar Preeti Rajak joined the Army in the Corps of Military Police on December 22, 2022.

She was the first meritorious sportswomen in the shooting discipline enrolled in the Army as a Havildar.

During the 19th Asian Games, held at Hangzhou in China, Rajak won a silver medal in the trap women team event.

Based on her extraordinary performance, she was awarded the first out of turn promotion to Subedar, the Army said in a statement.

Subedar Rajak is currently ranked sixth in India (trap women event) and is training at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

"Her great achievement will motivate generations of young women to come forward to join the Indian Army as well as carve a niche for themselves in professional shooting," the Army said.

Today, Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee Subedar Major and Honorary Lieutenant Jitu Rai was promoted to the rank of Subedar Major and Honorary Captain for his meritorious service, the Army added.

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Asian Games Highlights, Day 7: IND thrash PAK in hockey, Squash; medals- 38

Police nabs man for making hoax call regarding Darbhanga-Delhi flight

Youth should strive to become job providers instead of job seekers: Pradhan

Drone surveys to be conducted in Rajasthan to curb illegal mining

Centre will give all help to Maha's cooperative sector: Minister Verma

Happy that work underway on 'one nation, one legislative platform': PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ArmyIndian Armymilitary power

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story