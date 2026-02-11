HC lists on Feb 17 hearing of Kuldeep Sengar's appeal in Unnao rape case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday listed for hearing on February 17 appeals by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar and others against their conviction in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma took note of the Supreme Court's order directing the high court to decide the appeals in three months, and said "it is a time bound case now".

The judge, however, deferred hearing on Wednesday after being informed that the survivor's plea seeking enhancement of the 10-year sentence was pending before a division bench of the high court, which was coming up for hearing in March.

The counsel for Sengar submitted that in view of the top court's order, the survivor ought to file a plea for early hearing in the plea for enhancement of sentence and the appeals could also be taken up by the division bench. The judge directed that the matter be called on February 17 to await clarity and extended the interim bail granted to Kuldeep Sengar's brother till then. Jaideep Sengar sought extension of his interim bail by three months as he was suffering from oral cancer. The high court had given interim bail to Jaideep Sengar on July 3, 2024, which was further extended from time to time.

Kuldeep Sengar was convicted of raping the minor survivor and sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life on December 20, 2019. The girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. On March 13, 2020, Kuldeep Sengar along with his brother Jaideep Sengar alias Atul Singh was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the trial court, which also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh, in the custodial death case of the rape survivor's father. The girl's father was arrested at the alleged behest of the accused under the Arms Act and died in custody on April 9, 2018, owing to police brutality.