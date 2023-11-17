Home / India News / HC quashes Haryana law providing 75% quota in private jobs to residents

The court had admitted multiple petitions against the implementation of the act that provided 75% reservation in jobs in the private sector to candidates from the state

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday quashed a 2020 Haryana government law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the residents of the state.

The verdict was pronounced by Justices G S Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeewan.

Senior advocate Akshay Bhan said the bench quashed the complete act.

Bhan, one of the counsels for the petitioners, said it was argued that the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 violated Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution.

The court had admitted multiple petitions against the implementation of the act that provided 75 per cent reservation in jobs in the private sector to candidates from the state.

It covered jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages upto Rs 30,000.

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

