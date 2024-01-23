Home / India News / HC recalls order on ending 29-week pregnancy over mental health concerns

HC recalls order on ending 29-week pregnancy over mental health concerns

The woman, who lost her husband in October 2023, had petitioned the court in December seeking permission to terminate her pregnancy

The woman, who lost her husband in October 2023, had petitioned the court in December seeking permission to terminate her pregnancy.
Nandini Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Tuesday recalled its earlier order that allowed a 29-week pregnant woman to terminate her pregnancy due to mental health concerns.

The decision came after the central government filed an application seeking a re-examination of the case, citing the "unborn child's right to life" and its better chances of surviving at this point.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The woman, who lost her husband in October 2023, had petitioned the court in December seeking permission to terminate her pregnancy, expressing extreme emotional distress and suicidal tendencies.

In a January 4 judgement, Justice Subramonium Prasad acknowledged the woman's right to reproductive choice and its extension not to procreate and allowed the termination despite surpassing the legal limit of 24 weeks for medical termination of pregnancy.

However, the Centre objected to the decision, claiming that the foetus had a "fair chance of survival" at this gestational age and underscoring the significance of protecting the unborn child's right to life.

AIIMS, which supported the Centre's appeal, informed the court that extending the pregnancy for a few more weeks would be preferred for optimal neonatal health and recommended that the child be delivered after 34 weeks.

In response to the new arguments and AIIMS's medical opinion, the high court upheld the Centre's plea and recalled its earlier decision.

Also Read

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: We cannot kill the child, says SC

HC allows widow suffering from mental trauma to terminate 27-week pregnancy

SC rejects plea of married woman to terminate 26-week old pregnancy

Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally

Traffic movement in central Delhi hit due to R-Day parade dress rehearsal

Total JN.1 Covid sub-vairient caseload stands at 1,640, says Insacog

NMC asks States, UTs to do away with seat leaving bond in medical colleges

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Date, celebration, importance, wishes

Ram Temple inauguration reflects India's unity, rich heritage: Munjal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pregnant womanwomen reproductive issuesWomen health in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story