Ram Temple inauguration reflects India's unity, rich heritage: Munjal

Addressing the Hero World 2024 event here, he also said for any country aspiring to achieve new heights of development, upholding its heritage is crucial

He further said, "I am sure you all will agree that for any country aspiring to achieve new heights of development, upholding its heritage is crucial" | File image
Press Trust of India Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 2:47 PM IST
The inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya reflects India's unity, rich cultural heritage and resilience, Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Hero World 2024 event here, he also said for any country aspiring to achieve new heights of development, upholding its heritage is crucial.

"The inauguration of the Ram Mandir yesterday at Ayodhya, once in a lifetime and a monumental event, represents a historic moment. It not only signifies a cultural milestone but also reflects unity, rich cultural heritage and resilience of our great nation," Munjal said.

He further said, "I am sure you all will agree that for any country aspiring to achieve new heights of development, upholding its heritage is crucial."

Munjal said India's "rich heritage and unparalleled legacy not only inspires us but also provides guidance in the right direction".

"Our present day Bharat is progressing by embracing both its profound history and best aspects of modernity," he added.

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

