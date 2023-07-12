Home / India News / HC seeks Centre response on whereabouts of missing media person in Kenya

HC seeks Centre response on whereabouts of missing media person in Kenya

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs on the petition, and asked them to file a status report within two weeks

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi High Court (Photo: Twitter)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the response of the Centre on a woman's plea claiming her brother and media professional Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan was missing since last year and detained in Kenya. She said she was not in a position to contact him.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs on the petition, and asked them to file a status report within two weeks.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing in August.

Khan, 49, who went missing in Kenya in July last year, was the ex-COO (chief operating officer) of Balaji Telefilms and had worked with Eros, Star TV India and Warner Brothers, according to the petition.

Petitioner Anis Fatima Zachariah said her brother had travelled to Kenya on tourist visa on June 24, 2022 and on July 22 last year, Khan and his friend were around the Westlands, Ole Sereni when some people claiming to be police officers "unlawfully and arbitrarily" intercepted their vehicle and hijacked it.

To the best of the petitioner's and their family's knowledge they are being detained on the authority of and on instruction of Kenyan local police. Further, the petitioner has no information as to where her brother, his friend and driver are as of today, whether they are alive or not and whether they are kept in custody, the petition, filed through advocates Nishant Singh and Sagrika Tanwar, said.

The petition said the family has informed the Indian Embassy in Nairobi and also filed a habeas corpus petition in the Kenya High Court but despite efforts, there was no information about the missing persons.

It said information was also sent to the office of the Prime Minister of India and the External Affairs Minister but no satisfactory steps have been taken so far.

The kidnapping allegedly seems to be politically motivated and due to which despite numerous efforts, which are still ongoing, made by the petitioner and the rest of the family before the Kenyan authorities, not much help is forthcoming. Neither is the family being informed about the status of the investigation nor is any other information forthcoming from the Kenyan authorities either, it said.

The plea sought direction to the Indian authorities to take cognisance of the complaints and representations and to inquire into the matter in an expeditious and efficient manner.

It also sought direction to the authorities to use all possible channels to coordinate with Kenyan authorities to ascertain the whereabouts of the petitioner's brother.

The petitioner said she has moved the court aggrieved by the inaction of the authorities and apprehending illegal detention, torture and harassment of her brother.

Also Read

Dy Navy Chief Mahindru on 3 days Kenya visit to oversee maritime exercise

ONGC, Oil India in talks for 50% stake in $3.4 billion Kenya oilfield

Kenya expects tourist footfalls from India to reach pre-pandemic level

ONGC Videsh reconsiders its plan to buy stake in Kenya oil project

World Bank chief nominee Ajay Banga to visit Cote D'Ivoire, Kenya next week

Mid-day meal to millions of students in T'gana affected by workers' strike

Engineer-turned-monk Amogh Lila Das in soup after controversial comments

Rain havoc: 10,000 people shift from waterlogged areas in Punjab in 3 days

Focus shifts to rescue efforts as rains abate in parts of north India

Life upended for Delhi's ghat-dwellers as Yamuna breaches 45-year record

Topics :High CourtDelhi High CourtSupreme CourtKenyaJournalists

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story