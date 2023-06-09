HC suggests immediate measures to reduce traffic congestion in Nainital

The Uttarakhand High Court has warned against the possibility of a Joshimath-like situation arising in Nainital and asked the authorities to take immediate measures to reduce traffic congestion in the town during the peak tourist season.

Joshimath grabbed the headlines early this year due to a land-subsidence crisis which led to cracks appearing in houses, fields and roads.

With the temperature soaring, droves of tourists are visiting Nainital these days causing long and frequent traffic jams in the popular tourist spot.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a PIL on the pressure of traffic in Nainital, the division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal said the issue must be addressed promptly, otherwise the town may also face a Joshimath-like situation.

The court ordered immediate replacement of cycle rickshaws with e-rickshaws in Nainital to address the problem of traffic congestion which is worsening each passing year.

The court stated that the government should arrange for at least 50 e-rickshaws within two weeks of removing the pedal rickshaws.

Priority should be given to pedal rickshaw operators in the allocation of e-rickshaws, the high court said.

Nainital Circle Officer Vibha Dikshit who was present during the hearing of the PIL on Thursday assured the court of all efforts to ensure proper management of traffic in the town.

The forthcoming fair at Kainchi Dham staring on June 14 will only add to the popular tourist spot's traffic woes.

Devotees from all over the country visit Baba Neem Karoli's ashram in Kainchi Dham.

The court directed that the circle officer of Bhawali will be responsible for ensuring smooth traffic flow in Kainchi Dham.

The court also directed that parking arrangements and shuttle services for tourists be made in Kathgodam and Kaladhungi.

Encroachments should be removed from Mall Road and no vehicles should be parked in no-parking zones.

The police should regularly patrol the city to ensure that the number of vehicles parked does not exceed the parking capacity of the designated parking areas.

Parking arrangements for tourist vehicles should be made in Kathgodam and Kaladhungi, it said.

Passes should be issued for school cabs and other private vehicles.

The high court has also asked the authorities concerned to explore the possibilities of constructing a ropeway from Ranibagh (Kathgodam) to Nainital which is expected to further ease the traffic problem in Nainital.