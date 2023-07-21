Home / India News / HC to hear on Monday plea seeking immediate measures at flood relief camps

The plea stated that around 25,000 people were affected by the recent flood in the national capital and complained of a lack of proper sanitation facilities and food at the relief camps

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 24 a plea seeking direction to authorities for immediate steps to provide free rations, medical assistance and essential medicines at the flood relief camps in the city.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula which listed the matter for hearing on Monday.

The plea stated that around 25,000 people were affected by the recent flood in the national capital and complained of a lack of proper sanitation facilities and food at the relief camps.

"Flood management being a state subject, the primary onus is upon states to take steps to deal with it," petitioner Dr Akash Bhattacharya, a former assistant professor of Azim Premji University, said.

The plea, filed through advocate KR Shiyas, said the unprecedented flood rendered hundreds of people, who reside on the Yamuna floodplains, homeless.

"In the alarming and unprecedented situation, the state machinery of the capital failed to protect the life and livelihood of hundreds of people," it said.

The petitioner sought directions to the state government to notify this flood as a natural disaster under the Disaster Management Act.

The plea sought direction to the Delhi government to appoint a nodal officer to examine the loss that occurred in the flood, conduct surveys of victims in every camp and provide immediate cash assistance of Rs 50,000 for those who lost their belongings and shelter.

"Direct the state authorities to take immediate measures to provide free rations, medical assistance, sanitary facilities and essential medicines to prevent post-flood endemics/water-borne diseases," it said.

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

