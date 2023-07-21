Rajasthan govt to promote Ayurveda tourism; to open Panchakarma centres

The Rajasthan government is going all out to promote Ayurveda Wellness Tourism in the state.

The state government has already opened an International Centre of Excellence at Panchkarma in Jodhpur with accommodation facilities in a natural environment.

“The state government now plans to open a Centre of Excellence in Chaksu, Jaipur district, at a cost of Rs 50 crore,” an official from the directorate of Ayurveda said.

He pointed out that, currently, the Panchakarma facility is available in only 52 out of 124 Ayurvedic hospitals in the state.

For extensive reach, Panchakarma centres will be established in the remaining 72 Ayurveda hospitals in a phased manner, the official said.

Besides, to augment AYUSH treatment in the state, the government plans to set up a Unani college on the campus of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University, Jodhpur, and a Unani hospital in Balotra near Barmer.

He said that an integrated college of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy will be started at Nathdwara in Rajsamand district and also a homeopathic college in Bharatpur will be opened.

Also, a homeopathic hospital will come up in Balotra and an ayurvedic dispensary will be set up in Ardawata (Chirawa) in Jhunjhunu district

The state government also plans to set up Ayush hospital in Shri Mahavirji (Hindaun) in Karauli district.

“With the help of other departments like medical and health as well as the Directorate of Ayurveda, among others, we will promote Rajasthan as a ‘Rest and Recuperate’ brand. We will be participating in leading travel trade roadshows,” a tourism department official said.