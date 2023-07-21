Home / India News / Union Minister Kishan Reddy takes over as Telangana BJP chief: Reports

Union Minister Kishan Reddy takes over as Telangana BJP chief: Reports

He replaced Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Before taking over charge at the party's office, Reddy offered prayers at Sri Bhagyalakshmi temple adjacent to Charminar | Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Friday formally took charge as Telangana BJP President here, party sources said.

He replaced Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Before taking over charge at the party's office, Reddy offered prayers at Sri Bhagyalakshmi temple adjacent to Charminar.

Along with other senior leaders, he garlanded the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and others.

Earlier this month, seeking to put an end to internal wrangling and protracted media speculation on the developments in the BJP, the party's central leadership appointed Kishan Reddy as the state party chief in place of Sanjay Kumar.

Topics :BJPTelangana

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

