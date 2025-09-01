Home / India News / HC to hold special hearing on plea against Maratha quota protest in Mumbai

HC to hold special hearing on plea against Maratha quota protest in Mumbai

A special bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad, however, agreed to have a special hearing this afternoon

gavel law cases
The high court has been on holiday since August 27 for the Ganesh festival, and is to resume on Tuesday. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Bombay High Court on Monday agreed to have a special hearing on a petition filed against the ongoing agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

The high court has been on holiday since August 27 for the Ganesh festival, and is to resume on Tuesday.

A special bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad, however, agreed to have a special hearing this afternoon on a petition filed by the Amy Foundation against the quota protest.

Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai since August 29, seeking a 10 per cent quota for the Marathas under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Thousands have gathered in the city in support of the activist, crowding at major junctions in the business district.

The petitioner had filed a plea in the high court last week against the protest.

On August 26, the high court stated that public places cannot be occupied for an indefinite period, and protests can only be held after permission from the concerned authorities.

The court had also suggested that the government must consider granting permission for the protest in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai.

However, the authorities granted Jarange permission to hold the protest at Azad Maidan for a day, which was later extended by one more day.

The activist on Sunday asserted that he would not leave Mumbai till his demands are met.

On Monday, the petitioner moved an application seeking an urgent hearing of the plea, raising concerns about the inconvenience caused to people due to the ongoing protests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Allahabad HC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on 'Sikhs in US' remark on Sept 3

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE updates: We have seen ugly face of terrorism recently in Pahalgam, says PM Modi

Amit Shah visits flood-hit areas of Jammu to assess damage, relief efforts

Maratha quota stir: Protesters crowd CSMT, disrupt traffic in south Mumbai

INDIA bloc leaders to join as 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' concludes in Patna

Topics :Bombay High CourtMaratha stirMaratha quota

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story