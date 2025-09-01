Home / India News / Allahabad HC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on 'Sikhs in US' remark on Sept 3

Allahabad HC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on 'Sikhs in US' remark on Sept 3

Varanasi's Nageshwar Mishra sought an FIR against Rahul Gandhi over his US speech, but the ACJM court rejected it, citing lack of jurisdiction

As it happened, in September 2024, during a programme in America, Gandhi allegedly said that the environment in India was not good for Sikhs (Photo: PTI)
The Allahabad High Court on Monday fixed September 3 as the next date of hearing on a petition filed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who has approached the court against an order of a Varanasi judge.

The Special Judge MP-MLA in Varanasi had remanded the matter to the ACJM court seeking registration of an FIR against Gandhi on his 2024 statement on Sikhs in America.

On the request of counsel for complainant Nageshwar Mishra, Justice Sameer Jain adjourned the hearing on a criminal revision filed by the Congress MP.

Mishra, a Varanasi resident, had filed an application seeking an FIR against Gandhi before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA), who, after hearing the matter on November 28 last year, rejected it, and observed that the speech was given in America, so the matter is outside its jurisdiction.

Rao approached a revisional court, which allowed his plea and directed the ACJM to hear the matter afresh.

The revision petition was accepted by the court of Special Judge MP/MLA on July 21, 2025.

As it happened, in September 2024, during a programme in America, Gandhi allegedly said that the environment in India was not good for Sikhs.

His remarks were termed provocative and divisive and led to a protest.

Mishra tried to get an FIR filed against Gandhi over the statement at Varanasi's Sarnath Police Station, but did not succeed.

The Congress leader has now filed a revision petition in the Allahabad High Court, arguing that the order of the Varanasi court is wrong, illegal, and without jurisdiction.

