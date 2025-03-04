Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HC to pass order on Christian Michel's bail in AgustaWestland case today

The Supreme Court granted bail to him in the CBI case on February 18

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who reserved the verdict on February 28 after hearing the parties, is scheduled to pronounce the judgement at 4 pm. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday deliver its verdict on the bail plea of alleged middleman Christian Michel James in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who reserved the verdict on February 28 after hearing the parties, is scheduled to pronounce the judgement at 4 pm.

The Supreme Court granted bail to him in the CBI case on February 18.

Probe agencies reported irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from Italian manufacturing company AgustaWestland.

The ED's counsel had opposed Michel's plea, saying the British national did not meet the "twin tests" for grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and was a flight risk.

Michel's lawyer sought the relief on grounds that he had already spent a substantial amount of time in custody.

He had submitted while the anti-money laundering law has a maximum punishment of seven years, he spent over six years in jail.

James was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and was subsequently arrested by the CBI and the ED.

He is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case and the other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

The CBI, in its chargesheet, claimed an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer due to the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros.

The ED chargesheet fileld against James in June 2016 alleged he received 30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

