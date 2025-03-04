Why Maha Kumbh stampede wasn't 'excessively highlighted'? UP CM responds

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government acted swiftly to control the situation following the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on January 29. The administration ensured timely medical aid for victims while preventing widespread panic in the massive gathering of devotees and sadhus.

Addressing officials from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and the Indian Postal Service in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said, “We did not allow the incident to be excessively highlighted as eight crore devotees and sadhus were present in Prayagraj. Panic could have worsened the situation.”

At least 30 people lost their lives, and 60 others were injured in the stampede at the Sangam ghat on Mauni Amavasya, a crucial bathing day of the Maha Kumbh.

Managing a massive gathering amid crisis

The chief minister spoke about the challenges of managing such a large religious gathering, especially on a significant day like Mauni Amavasya. Apart from millions of pilgrims, seers from 13 Akhadas were scheduled to take the holy ‘amrit snan’ that morning.

Two major challenges often arise in such religious congregations: determining the bathing order among Akhadas, which has historically led to disputes, and ensuring the rituals proceed as scheduled.

Despite the tragedy, the Akhadas were prepared to continue with the ‘snan’, but the administration intervened. “I personally requested them to delay the ritual to manage the situation,” he said. By noon, officials had successfully evacuated the Sangam area, and the ritual resumed by 2.30 pm.

“In difficult situations, many people panic and give up, but we must develop the strength to make firm decisions with patience and control,” Adityanath said.

The Maha Kumbh is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. This year, the Uttar Pradesh government reported over 66 crore pilgrims attending, projecting the event as a major success.

Speaking on ‘Nation-Building through the Successful Organization of Maha Kumbh’, Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of seamless coordination among devotees, sadhus, and administrative officials. He also emphasised that the Maha Kumbh teaches patience, discipline, and adherence to natural laws.

Transforming Kumbh’s global perception

The chief minister pointed out that past editions of Maha Kumbh were often associated with chaos and mismanagement. “In 2019, we aimed to change that perception. When we step away from the beaten path and do something different, it becomes memorable,” Adityanath said.

Recalling an incident from 2013, he mentioned that the Prime Minister of Mauritius visited the Kumbh but refrained from taking a dip due to pollution concerns. "This incident stayed with me. A foreign dignitary came to our sacred event and left disappointed. It meant there was a flaw in our preparations, and we needed to fix it.”

Under his leadership, the 2019 Kumbh prioritised cleanliness. “We installed one lakh properly managed toilets with routine cleaning, ensuring that not a single drop of sewage entered the Ganga or Yamuna,” he said.

Expanding infrastructure for Maha Kumbh

Acknowledging the overwhelming turnout in 2025, Yogi Adityanath stated that event planning had to be significantly expanded.

“In 2013, a stampede at the railway station claimed 42 lives. Learning from that, we expanded not just the main Prayagraj Junction but also nine other railway stations and the airport,” he said. Authorities also increased fairgrounds, infrastructure, and parking zones across neighbouring districts like Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Kaushambi, and Jaunpur.

Crowd management and safety measures

Yogi Adityanath emphasised the discipline of religious gatherings, citing an instance during the 2025 Maha Kumbh when a minor stampede occurred between 1.15 am and 1.30 am on January 28-29, while over four crore people were present.

“Within 15 minutes, people voluntarily created a green corridor, allowing medical teams to reach the injured,” he said, commending the coordination between devotees and authorities.

Maha Kumbh’s economic and cultural significance

Beyond its spiritual essence, the chief minister highlighted Maha Kumbh’s economic impact. “It provides employment and supports various businesses. Previously overlooked, its economic significance is now being recognised," he said.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh, held from January 13 (Paush Purnima) to February 26 (Maha Shivaratri), marked the first time the event lasted until Maha Shivaratri. Daily attendance after Mauni Amavasya ranged between 1.5 to 1.75 crore pilgrims, peaking at three crore on Basant Panchami.

CM Adityanath emphasized Maha Kumbh’s growing international stature, mentioning visits from global leaders, including the Bhutanese King, 12 foreign ministers, and diplomats from over 100 nations.

He also highlighted Unesco’s interest in studying the environmental impact of the event. “We ensured that no sewage or industrial waste entered the Ganga. In Kanpur alone, we sealed off four crore liters of sewage flow three years ago. Today, not a single drop enters the river,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government also invested Rs 7,500 crore in the event, with Rs 6,000 crore dedicated to infrastructure development. Major cultural and religious landmarks were also developed, including 12 corridors linked to Akshayavat, Saraswati Koop, and Maharishi Bharadwaj.

“Maha Kumbh transcends caste, religion, and language barriers, bringing millions together in devotion. It is a reflection of our spiritual legacy and cultural heritage,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He concluded by reaffirming Maha Kumbh’s role in national development. “It teaches patience and discipline. Whether for faith or the economy, such events leave a lasting impact and contribute to building a stronger India.”

