RG Kar victim's parents protest, Aparna Sen urges CM to visit medics

Parents of the RG Kar hospital victim demonstrated in front of their residence in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district demanding justice for their deceased daughter on Wednesday, two months after they lost her. The 31-year-old post-graduate trainee, who was on duty, was allegedly raped and murdered in the state-run medical college on August 9, triggering a nationwide outrage. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The parents said that they would continue their demonstration till Mahadasami, the last day of the Durga Puja festival, on Saturday. "We do not have our Durga with me. I had never thought of seeing this day even in my nightmare. We used to have Durga Pujas in my home, but now we are sitting here after our Durga left us. We will sit here till Dashami," her father said.

He added that they would not allow any political figure at their demonstration.

We haven't invited anyone, but anyone who wants to join is welcome. However, they must not take the stage as we want to avoid any political influences," he said.

A day after the doctor's body was found, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested. The investigation of the crime has been taken over by the CBI following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Meanwhile, veteran film actress and director Aparna Sen visited the junior doctors on a hunger strike on Wednesday night and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene in the matter.

"I would repeatedly request you (Banerjee) to come here, listen to these young doctors and do the needful. I could not resist myself from coming after seeing these young doctors on fast unto death. We all are waiting for the victim to get justice," she said.

The filmmaker was also seen sloganeering "we want justice, we demand justice along with the agitating junior medics.



Meanwhile aggitating junior doctors, nine representatives of whom are sitting on a fast-unto-death demonstration for over 100 hours, termed the Wednesday night talks with senior officials of the West Bengal government "the most disappointing meeting so far".

After coming out of the meeting, which lasted for over two hours, post-midnight, the protesting doctors alleged that they received nothing concrete from the state except "verbal assurances" since the government refused to issue written directives on their demands to ensure a "thorough clean-up" of the state healthcare system and step up their safety and security within medical college campuses.

While some 20 representatives from medical colleges across the state attended the meeting at Swasthya Bhawan, the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake, the state was represented by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, home secretary Nandi Mukherjee and DGP Rajeev Kumar, among others.