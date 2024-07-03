Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hearing of defamation suit against Bengal CM adjourned till Thursday

The Bengal Goverenor had filed a case against Mamta Banerjee on June 28, a day after she claimed women complained to her that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
The hearing of the defamation case against Mamata Banerjee has been adjourned till Thursday by the Calcutta HC. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 12:41 PM IST
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged comments made by her and some other TMC leaders till Thursday.

The matter will appear for hearing on Thursday after Bose's lawyer makes necessary changes in the application.

Claiming that baseless allegations were being made against the governor, Bose's lawyer also prayed for an interim injunction on further statements by the defendants in the defamation suit.

Justice Krishna Rao noted that publications referred to in the suit have not been made party in it.

The lawyer for Bose sought time to file a fresh application, incorporating necessary changes.

Granting permission, the high court said the matter will be taken up for hearing on Thursday.

Bose had filed a defamation case against Banerjee on June 28, a day after she claimed women complained to her that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there.

During an administrative meeting in the state secretariat, Banerjee had on June 27 said "women have informed me they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there".

Following Banerjee's remarks, the governor had said it was expected of public representatives not to create "erroneous and slanderous impressions".

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had made an allegation of molestation against Bose, following which the Kolkata Police started an inquiry.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his/her term in office.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalPolitical updatesnational politicsCalcutta High Court

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

