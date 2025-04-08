North India is on the verge of an extreme heatwave, IMD issues yellow alert

It’s only early April, but a heatwave is already sweeping across North India. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of extreme temperatures across several northern states this week. It has issued a ‘yellow’ alert. This means heat is generally manageable, but it can be dangerous for babies, elderly people, and those who are with chronic disease.

IMD forecast indicates states like Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat are expected to see temperatures above 40 degree celsius. This is the first major heatwave of the season, and it is hitting hard. West Rajasthan is facing the worst of it, while parts of East Rajasthan, Saurashtra, and Kutch in Gujarat are also recording very high temperatures.

Delhi’s first heatwave, many more to come

Also Read: Delhi braces for intense heat as IMD issues yellow alert, AQI turns 'poor' Not surprisingly, Delhi recorded its first heatwave of the year on Monday, April 7, with temperatures reaching 40.2 degree celsius in many areas. The IMD has extended the ‘yellow’ alert in the capital for two more days, as the heat is expected to get worse in days to come.

Heatwaves: The climate change effect

Reports suggest that usually North India experiences heatwaves between April and June. But due to the effects of climate change or global warming, such extreme weather is now starting earlier and lasting longer.

Last week, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that most parts of India will face a very hot summer this year, with temperatures higher than normal.

“From April to June, most parts of north and east India, central India and the plains of north-west are expected to experience two-to-four more heatwave days than normal,” Mohapatra added.

More heatwaves across the India

From April to June, more heatwave days are expected across several states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Loss to human lives and economy by heatwaves

From economic disruption to loss of lives, heatwaves carry severe consequences for humanity. Between March and June 2024, at least 143 people reportedly died and nearly 42,000 people suffered from heatstroke. Uttar Pradesh was the worst-hit, but many other parts of North India including the National Capital also faced dangerously high temperatures.

Apart from affecting human health directly, the heat also affected the economy, especially for people who work outdoors. The findings of ‘2024 Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change’ report reveals how seriously heatwaves impacted the country. Since the 1990s, the number of work hours lost because of extreme heat has gone up by 50 per cent. In 2023 alone, this caused economic losses of around $141 billion. The farming sector was hit especially hard, losing $71.9 billion because workers couldn’t work as much in the high heat.