Delhi braces for intense heat as IMD issues yellow alert, AQI turns 'poor'

Delhi residents need to be prepared for scorching days ahead, as the temperatures are expected to hit 42 degrees Celsius by April 10. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
, an intense heatwave is set to sweep across Northwest India in the coming days, pushing mercury levels higher across the region.
Weather updates for today
The national capital is expected to witness mainly clear skies with a maximum humidity level of 45 per cent. A yellow alert has been issued for a heatwave on Tuesday, as residents are likely to continue facing challenging weather conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius.
Delhi weather forecast for the week
From April 6 to 10, the IMD forecasts clear skies, with maximum temperatures gradually rising to 41 degrees Celsius and reaching 42 degrees Celsius by mid-week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave
in the capital on April 8 and 9. Clear skies are forecasted until April 9; the sky will remain partly cloudy on April 10 and 11.
The IMD has also warned of a fresh Western Disturbance set to affect the Western Himalayan region from April 8. While this system may offer brief relief in parts of North India, Delhi and the surrounding NCR region are expected to remain hot, with little change in the ongoing heatwave conditions.
Delhi’s AQI update
Delhi’s air quality worsened, dropping to ‘poor’ category
on Tuesday morning after remaining ‘moderate’ for the past few days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 221 at 8 am on April 8, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to 225 at the same time on Monday.
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
On Wednesday, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with soaring temperatures. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.