Home / India News / Porsche crash case: Blood samples of others in car also collected, say cops

Porsche crash case: Blood samples of others in car also collected, say cops

Earlier in the day, police told a court here that the juvenile's blood sample was replaced with that of a woman, and they were trying to find out this woman's identity

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car
The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders on Sunday, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The blood samples of other three passengers in the Porsche allegedly driven by the 17-year-old were also collected after the fatal accident that claimed two lives, a police official familiar with the probe said here on Thursday.

Further, the juvenile's parents were also present at the Sassoon General Hospital, he said.

Earlier in the day, police told a court here that the juvenile's blood sample was replaced with that of a woman, and they were trying to find out this woman's identity.

Sources in the Maharashtra public health department claimed that she was none other than his mother.

When the samples were being taken on May 19 at the state-run hospital, the juvenile's father and mother were present as it is mandatory, the crime branch official said.

"After the accident, the (Yerawada) police station had sent the juvenile, his two friends who were with him in the car and (family) driver to Sassoon General Hospital for giving blood samples.

ALSO READ: Pune crash: Doctor, teen's father exchanged 14 calls before sample switch

Of these samples, the juvenile's blood sample was swapped. Their (other three samples') results also came nil (no traces of alcohol were found)," he said.

"We are probing how their results also came negative," the official added. The ward where the blood samples are collected has a CCTV camera.

"So, just for taking the sample under CCTV, the sample of the juvenile was taken there, but the blood sample of the woman was taken at a place where there was no CCTV," he said.

Police have arrested Dr Ajay Taware, then head of the department of forensic medicine at Sassoon hospital, medical officer Dr Shrihari Halnor and employee Atul Ghatkamble for allegedly manipulating the blood samples to show that the juvenile was not drunk when the Porsche driven by him crashed into a motorbike, killing two IT professionals.

Meanwhile, state Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla held a two-hour long meeting with top police officials in Pune during the day. Among the issues discussed were the car crash case and preparedness for Lok Sabha vote counting on June 4, an official said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pune Porsche case: 2 doctors arrested for manipulating teen's blood sample

Pune Porsche case: Police to employ AI to digitally recreate accident scene

Pune Porsche crash: Rs 3 lakh 'paid to swap' teen's blood sample, peon held

Pune Porsche crash: MLA's visit, delay in alcohol test raise questions

Blood test irrelevant, teen committed crime in full senses: Pune police

Prajwal to be taken for medical examination before being produced in court

41 places in India exceed 45 degree Celsius, UP on top with 11 locations

Manipur: Over 188K affected by floods, more than 24,000 houses damaged

LIVE news updates: Prajwal Revanna returns from Germany, arrested in sex tapes case

Scorching heat may be blighting India's road to becoming a developed nation

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Punecar crashMaharashtra

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story