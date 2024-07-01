Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Heavy rain in Delhi not due of cloudburst, something close to it: IMD

Heavy rain in Delhi not due of cloudburst, something close to it: IMD

"These do not warrant to be declared as cloudbursts, but it was very close to a cloudburst," Mohapatra said

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
This activity was supported by thermodynamic instability in the atmosphere, which is favourable for thunderstorms. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The torrential rain that brought Delhi to its knees last week was not a result of a cloudburst, the India Meteorological Department clarified on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 91 mm rainfall between 5 am and 6 am on June 28.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Similarly, the Lodhi Road weather station logged 64 mm from 5 am to 6 am and 89 mm from 6 am to 7 am.

"These do not warrant to be declared as cloudbursts, but it was very close to a cloudburst," Mohapatra said.
 

Explaining the reason behind the extreme weather event, the IMD had earlier said multiple large-scale monsoonal weather systems created conditions for mesoscale convective activity over Delhi NCR, resulting in intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall during the early hours of June 28.

This activity was supported by thermodynamic instability in the atmosphere, which is favourable for thunderstorms.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, more than three times the June rainfall average of 74.1 mm and the highest for the month in 88 years -- since 1936.

The IMD defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India could experience above-normal rainfall in July, says IMD chief

IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms across multiple regions

News updates: Heavy rain likely in Delhi over next few days, IMD issues orange alert

IMD warns of heavy rainfall in northwest, northeast India for next 5 days

Heavy rain expected in Delhi over next few days, IMD issues orange alert

Topics :IMDRainfallweather

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story