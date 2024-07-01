Medha Patkar sentenced to 5 months in jail for 24-year-old defamation case

A Delhi court on Monday handed down a five-month simple imprisonment sentence to renowned social activist Medha Patkar. The judgment comes in a defamation suit filed 24 years ago by VK Saxena, currently the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Additionally, the court has ordered Patkar to pay Rs 10 lakh in damages to Saxena.

The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma convicted Patkar in May, marking the culmination of a long-standing legal battle. The conflict began in the year 2000 when Patkar filed a suit against Saxena, who was then leading the Ahmedabad-based NGO, National Council for Civil Liberties, for publishing advertisements critical of her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

Saxena, retaliating against Patkar’s accusations, had lodged two defamation cases, citing derogatory remarks made by Patkar on a television channel and a defamatory statement issued by her.

The magistrate’s court, while convicting Patkar, highlighted that her statements were “not only defamatory but also crafted to incite negative perceptions”.

Despite the sentence, the court took into account Patkar’s age, health, and the nature of the punishment, opting for a lighter sentence rather than rigorous imprisonment. “Considering the facts...damages, age and ailment [of the accused], I am not inclined to give excessive punishment," it said.

Reacting to the court's order, Patkar said, “The truth can never be defeated...We have not tried to defame anyone, we only do our work.”

Following the sentencing, Patkar promptly filed a bail plea. The jail term will remain suspended for 30 days pending the bail hearing.