Heavy rain lashes Manipur, waterlogging reported in several areas of Imphal

With heavy rain lashing Manipur for the past two days, waterlogging has been reported from different parts of the state capital Imphal on Friday affecting normal life, an official said.

Waterlogging was reported from Kakwa, Thangmeiband and Sagolband areas in Imphal West district affecting traffic movement, he said.

The water level of several rivers including Imphal river and Serou river which flows across Imphal valley also witnessed a significant rise.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Manipur, including southern districts of Chandel, Churachandpur, Pherzawl, and portions of Kakching and Thoubal districts.

According to the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Imphal, the border town of Moreh recorded the highest rainfall of 102 mm in the state on Thursday followed by Kamjong (96 mm), Chandel (76 mm), and Ukhrul (60.8 mm).

Deputy Commissioner of Senapati district issued a public notice stating that the National Weather Forecasting Centre has forecast extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds on Friday.

It warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 3 in Senapati District.

The notice called for the need to stay alert and be prepared and advised all people to avoid travel during periods of intense rainfall or strong wind and to postpone outdoor activities including farming and fishing until the situation improves and to stay away from vulnerable structures, flood-prone zones, rivers, and steep slopes.

Chandel District Police also issued an advisory asking residents to avoid fishing or venturing near riverbanks of Chakpi river where water levels had significantly risen due to continuous heavy rainfall.