IMD weather today: Rain alerts for Delhi, Mumbai and several other states

As the yearly southwest monsoon moves across most of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for widespread thunderstorms with gusty winds over many parts of northwest India over the next 4-5 days. According to the department, this is because of two upper air cyclonic circulations that are presently centred over central Uttar Pradesh's northern regions and western Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: IMD predicts light rain for Mumbai today, Delhi under orange alert On the other hand, rains have been lashing Mumbai due to the early monsoon, abrupt temperature changes, and excessive humidity. In addition, the meteorological office has forecast rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad.

According to the weather office, downpour is expected in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh until June 2 and isolated rainfall in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad today, on May 31.

IMD weather report: Highlights

An Orange Alert has been issued for Delhi and several other parts of the country, warning of heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms. In contrast, Mumbai may see some respite following recent devastation, with weather conditions expected to improve gradually over the coming days. Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall is forecast across the northeastern states, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim through to 31 May.

ALSO READ: IMD issues Orange Alert for Delhi-NCR; dust storm, thunderstorms expected The IMD has forecasted thunderstorms through May 31 in certain areas of Andhra Pradesh. Over the next two days, mild to moderate rain and thunderstorms are predicted for Rajasthan, according to the department. Additionally, the weather office warned of severe rainfall in coastal areas and heavy rains in West Bengal and Odisha.

IMD weather today: South India

-Rainfall alongside thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph speed has been estimated by IMD over Kerala, Mahe, Karnataka during 31st May- 1st June, 2025.

- Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is estimated over Puducherry, Karaikal, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana during May 31.

-Heavy rains are estimated over Coastal Karnataka today, on May 31 and June 1, 2025.

-Similar conditions will prevail over Kerala and Mahe from May 31 to June 2, 2025.

IMD weather today: Northeast India

-Severe rainfall forecasted over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim during May 31- June 1, 2025; over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next 7 days.

-The weather office warned of severe rainfall along the coast and heavy rainfall in several parts of West Bengal and Odisha.

IMD weather today: West India

-IMD has estimated a heavy rainfall likely over Konkan and Goa on June 1-2, 2025.

-The southwest monsoon has come earlier than usual, bringing heavy rainfall to Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. The intensity of the rainfall is likely to last till June 1, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for these regions. Mumbai experienced the earliest commencement of the monsoon in 19 years, with significant rainfall as a result of its early arrival.

IMD weather today: East & Central India

-Rainfall alongside thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar during 31 May- June 1, 2025.

IMD weather today: Northwest India

-Rainfall by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely to occur in states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh from May 31 to June 2, 2025.

- IMD estimates rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan from May 31 to June 2, 2025.

- Himachal Pradesh will witness thunderstorms on 31 May and 1 June.

-Heavy rainfall is estimated over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on May 31, 2025.

-From May 31 to June 2, 2025, similar circumstances are expected to prevail over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on May 31 and June 1, respectively.