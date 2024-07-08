Heavy rains in Thane: 54 rescued from flooded houses, bridge washed away

A bridge was washed away while 54 persons were rescued after their houses were inundated due to very heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane district in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

At least 275 houses in different areas suffered damages and around 20 vehicles were swept away following the heavy downpour on Sunday, the district administration said in a release.

The district received 65 mm rainfall on Sunday, it said.

Thane city recorded 120.87 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 6.30 am on Monday, local civic body's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The city received 45.98 mm of rain in just one hour between 3.30 am and 4.30 am on Monday, he said.

Since June 1, the city has so far received 858.87 mm rainfall compared to 917.90 mm in the same period last year, he said.

Shahapur taluka in Thane district was the worst affected where a bridge on Asangaon-Mahuri road was washed away and the Barangi river in Gujrati Baug area was flooded, the release said.



Flood waters entered 70 houses in the area, damaging various household items, while 20 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were washed away, it said.

In Gotheghar area of Shahapur, water entered Wafa Nursery area where 38 occupants of three houses were rescued.

In Vashind area, 12 persons were rescued and shifted to safer places after 125 houses were inundated, officials said.

The heavy downpour also led to washing away of soil by the side of railway tracks in Atgaon.

Nearly 12 houses in Shahapur also partially collapse, the officials said.

In Kalyan taluka, five houses in Khadavali and three in Waveghar were affected due to flooding, they said.

In Bhiwandi taluka, water entered 40 houses in different houses and a 'kutcha' (mud) house in Goutepada also suffered damage, the officials said.

There was no report of any loss of life and local talathis (revenue officers) have been instructed to speed up the panchnama (spot inspection) and report the losses, they said.