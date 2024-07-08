Mumbai rain: City records 300 mm rainfall overnight, BMC declares holiday

Mumbai received heavy rainfall early Monday, resulting in waterlogging across various areas. The rainfall disrupted train services in the city.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said that numerous buses had to be rerouted due to the waterlogged streets.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that over 300 mm of rainfall was recorded in multiple locations between 1 am and 7 am on Monday.





The BMC said in a statement, "Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services."

To prevent inconvenience for students, the BMC has declared a holiday for the first session for all BMC, government, and private schools and colleges in Mumbai. It further said that the decision regarding the next session will be made after assessing the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai will experience moderate to heavy rainfall all day on Monday (July 8), with thunderstorms possible during the night.

The weather department predicted continued heavy rainfall in Maharashtra over the next three to four days. Heavy rain is expected in Madhya Maharashtra and the Marathwada region from July 8 to July 10.

Mumbai rains: Train services impacted

On Monday morning, heavy rains in Maharashtra caused waterlogging at stations and on tracks, affecting Central Railway's suburban services.

In a statement, the Central Railway Public Relations Officer (CRPO) said, “Train services are affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. Rainwater was above the tracks, so trains were stopped for nearly one hour. Now water has receded a bit, so trains are restarting but services are still affected.”

Later, the Western Railway announced that they employed high-capacity water pumps to remove water from the tracks, and the suburban section is now operating normally. It said that the trains between Kalyan and Kasara are running at restricted speeds.

"Despite heavy downpour, #MumbaiLocals in WR's suburban section are running normally to ensure a safe commute for Mumbaikars. High capacity water pumps are being utilised to drain water and railway staff across the section are closely monitoring the situation to keep Mumbai's lifeline running smoothly," it said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Airlines issue advisory

Mumbai experienced heavy rains on Monday, causing disruptions to flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

IndiGo and Vistara issued an advisory for passengers flying in or out of Mumbai.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo said, "Flights to/from #Mumbai are impacted due to heavy rains. To opt for an alternate flight or claim a full refund, https://bit.ly/3MxSLeE or feel free to reach out to our on-ground team for any immediate assistance. For flight status, https://bit.ly/3lpnChV."





In a similar advisory, Vistara posted on X, "Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected en route to Mumbai Airport today due to weather conditions. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport."

(With agency inputs)