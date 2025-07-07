Home / India News / Heavy rains lash Rudraprayag, landslide alert for Uttarkashi, Chamoli

Heavy rains lash Rudraprayag, landslide alert for Uttarkashi, Chamoli

Authorities stated that due to the landslide, the path leading to the sacred shrine of Kedarnath had become unsafe for pilgrims

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide
On Sunday, the Meteorological Department issued an alert of heavy rain in Uttarakhand for the next four days. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Heavy rainfall hit parts of Rudraprayag district on Monday morning following warnings from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Uttarakhand on Sunday issued a high-alert landslide warning for four districts---Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts.

The alert, dated July 6, warned of potential landslides on July 7 and 8 in several subdivisions, including Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Ukhimath, Ghansali, Narendra Nagar, Dhanaulti, Dunda, and Chinyalisaur. 

ALSO READ: Two die as floods hit rivers in over 60 villages in Odisha's Balasore

Rudraprayag Police also shared the rain warning on X and posted, "The Geological Survey Department of the Government of India has issued a warning on July 7, 2025, for a high likelihood of landslides in Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department has indicated the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag districts." 

 

On Sunday, the Meteorological Department issued an alert of heavy rain in Uttarakhand for the next four days in Uttarkashi, Tehri, Bageshwar, Dehradun and Rudraprayag districts of the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-affected Silai Band and Ojri Band stretches along the Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district on Sunday where heavy rains washed away sections of the national highway, disrupting connectivity to the pilgrimage site.

Earlier, the Kedarnath Dham Yatra in Rudraprayag district was temporarily halted after a landslide damaged the pedestrian track near Chhodi Gadhere, about one kilometre ahead of Gaurikund.

Authorities stated that due to the landslide, the path leading to the sacred shrine of Kedarnath had become unsafe for pilgrims, leading officials to suspend movement along the route until further notice.

The Kedarnath Dham witnessed an influx of pilgrims this year, which officials attribute to both improved facilities and growing spiritual interest.

Authorities have also deployed enhanced security and medical response teams to manage the high-altitude yatra effectively.

The Kedarnath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is located at an altitude of over 11,000 feet in the Himalayas and holds immense religious significance. The Kedarnath Yatra doors for the year 2025 were opened for devotees on May 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Trump warns extra 10% tariffs against countries 'aligning' with Brics

Brics must reflect credibility, lead Global South by example: PM Modi

We welcome India's candidacy to host COP 33 in 2028: Brics declaration

FM Sitharaman discusses bilateral ties with Russian, Chinese counterparts

Delhi air remains cleanest for 11 days in a row; rain predicted on Monday

Topics :heavy rainsUttarakhandUttarakhand flood

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story