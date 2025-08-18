Heavy rains prompt landslide, closure of 400 roads in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, triggering landslides at several places and prompting closure of 400 roads, including three national highways.

However, no loss of life was reported, officials said.

The Shimla-Mandi road was closed near Tatti-Pani in Sunni area of Shimla district due to scouring and sliding caused by Satluj river. The width of the road has been reduced to 1.5 metres, making it unsafe for vehicular movement. The alternative route via Thali Bridge is also closed, cutting off Karsog from Shimla.

Road connectivity to about 15 villages was snapped following a massive landslide on Aut-Largi-Sainj road near Pagal Nala in Kullu district, reports said.

Dhaulakuan received 113 mm of rain since Sunday evening, followed by Jot 70.8 mm, Malraon 70 mm, Palampur 58.7 mm, Jatton Barrage 49.4 mm, Paonta Sahib 40.6 mm, Murari Devi 33 mm, Gohar 32 mm, Nahan 30.1 mm, Sarahan 28.5 mm and Dharamshala 24.7 mm. Sundernagar and Murari Devi witnessed thunderstorm, while Tabo Reckong Peo and Kufri experienced gusty winds with speeds ranging from 37 to 44 kilometres per hour. The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rains at isolated places in the state till August 24, except on August 21. A total of 400 roads -- including National Highway 3 (Mandi-Dharampur road), NH 305 (Aut-Sainj road) and NH-505 (Khab to Gramphoo) -- have been closed for traffic. Of these, 192 roads are in Mandi district and 86 in the adjoining Kullu, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).