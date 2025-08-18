Home / India News / Meet CP Radhakrishnan, NDA's pick for V-P with Jan Sangh, RSS links

Meet CP Radhakrishnan, NDA's pick for V-P with Jan Sangh, RSS links

Currently, the governor of Maharashtra, the 68-year-old BJP leader, is known in the party as a soft-spoken, non-controversial figure

CP Radhakrishnan
Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan in New Delhi. Radhakrishnan was on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, announced as the vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).(Photo: PTI)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:02 AM IST
Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan was declared as the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA's) candidate for the vice presidential election scheduled for September 9. The decision was taken at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP's) highest decision-making body, the parliamentary board, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening.
 
BJP National President and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda announced the decision at a press conference following the Parliamentary Board meeting in Delhi. The vice presidential election became necessary after the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month.
 
Political background and career
 
Radhakrishnan, 68, has been serving as Maharashtra governor since July 31, 2024. Within the BJP, he is regarded as a soft-spoken and non-controversial figure. An Other Backward Class (OBC) leader from the Goundar-Kongu Vellalar community, he was born in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, where he completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration, according to an NDTV report.
 
Prior to his current role, he served as governor of Jharkhand for nearly one and a half years. His appointment as governor in 2023 was viewed as the BJP’s attempt to reshape its political strategy in Tamil Nadu. Between 2004 and 2007, he was the state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. He has also been elected twice to the Lok Sabha.
 
Early association with RSS, Jan Sangh
 
Radhakrishnan began his public life as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member and became a member of the state executive committee of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974. His association with the RSS and Jan Sangh dates back to the age of 17.
 
Known for his cordial ties across party lines, he was popularly referred to as the “Vajpayee of Coimbatore” for his conciliatory approach to politics.
 
BJP's party strategy ahead of V-P poll
 
The Election Commission of India has confirmed that the vice presidential polls will be held on September 9. On August 7, NDA leaders had authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nadda to select the candidate. The choice of Radhakrishnan is seen as part of the BJP’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in southern India, where the party has struggled to make gains outside Karnataka.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

