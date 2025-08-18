Govt introduces Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill 2025 in LS, sent to committee

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, which seeks to decriminalise certain minor offences to promote ease of living and business, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday and referred to a Select Committee.

Introducing the bill, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the bill seeks to enhance trust-based governance for ease of doing business.

The Bill was then referred to the Select Committee of the Lok Sabha. The committee has been tasked to submit its report to the House by the first day of the next session of Parliament.

The Bill was introduced amid din as Opposition parties protested demanding a discussion on the voter roll revision in Bihar and other issues.