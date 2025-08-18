Home / India News / Govt introduces Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill 2025 in LS, sent to committee

Govt introduces Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill 2025 in LS, sent to committee

The Bill was introduced amid din as Opposition parties protested demanding a discussion on the voter roll revision in Bihar and other issues

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
As the protests continued, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, which seeks to decriminalise certain minor offences to promote ease of living and business, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday and referred to a Select Committee.

Introducing the bill, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the bill seeks to enhance trust-based governance for ease of doing business.

The Bill was then referred to the Select Committee of the Lok Sabha. The committee has been tasked to submit its report to the House by the first day of the next session of Parliament.

The Bill was introduced amid din as Opposition parties protested demanding a discussion on the voter roll revision in Bihar and other issues.

As the protests continued, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM.

Over 350 provisions are proposed to be amended through this Bill.

The legislation is part of the government's efforts to improve the business climate of the country.

Earlier in 2023, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment to Provisions) Act was enacted, which decriminalised 183 provisions in 42 central Acts, administered by 19 ministries and departments.

Through the Act, the government removed imprisonment and/or fines in some provisions.

Imprisonment was removed and fine was retained in a few rules, while in some cases imprisonment and fine were converted to a penalty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: Holiday declared for all schools, colleges; red alert issued

Jammu-Srinagar highway shut following shooting stones, landslides in Ramban

Search for missing continues on day 5 in J&K's Kishtwar despite heavy rain

Meet CP Radhakrishnan, NDA's pick for V-P with Jan Sangh, RSS links

Naveen Patnaik stable, likely to be discharged from hospital today

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaLok SabhaParliamentBills

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story