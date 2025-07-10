Home / India News / Heavy rains devastate Manipur's Churachandpur, several areas under water

The rains, which started on Tuesday afternoon, continued overnight and lashed the region throughout Wednesday, they said

Heavy Rainfall
(Representative Image) The overflowing Lanva river has flooded several villages between Pearsonmun and Mualkoi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Press Trust of India Churachandpur
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 8:33 AM IST
Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Manipur's Churachandpur district, with many areas witnessing a flood-like situation, officials said.

The rains, which started on Tuesday afternoon, continued overnight and lashed the region throughout Wednesday, they said. 

Several areas, including the arterial Tedim Road in Churachandpur and Tuibong Market, are under water.

The overflowing Lanva river has flooded several villages between Pearsonmun and Mualkoi.

The waters of the Tuitha river have inundated 115 houses in Neihsial Veng, Kerith, Zoumunuam, PCI Colony, New Zouveng and Nazareth. People of these villages have taken shelter in nearby community centres.

The water of the river has touched the suspension bridge at Zoumunnuam village.

Topics :heavy rainsManipur

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

