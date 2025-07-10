PM Modi wraps up five-nation trip after concluding visit to Namibia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for home after wrapping up his visit to Namibia, during which he addressed a Joint Session of the Namibian parliament.
Namibia was the final stop of his five-nation visit.
"A highly productive & successful 5-nation tour to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia concludes," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.
PM Modi has emplaned for New Delhi, it said.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held talks with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah that focused on imparting a new momentum to the bilateral ties.
Following the talks between the two leaders, India and Namibia inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on setting up an Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Namibia and another pact on cooperation in the field of health and medicine.
Namibia has also joined the India-backed CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and the Global Biofuels Alliance.
Later, addressing a Joint Session of the Parliament of the Republic of Namibia, PM Modi said Africa must not be just a source of raw material but "lead in value creation and sustainable growth".
Underlining that India values Africa's role in world affairs, he said the two sides must act together to create a future defined not by power and dominance, but by partnership and dialogue.
During the visit, Modi was also conferred with Namibia's highest civilian award, the 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis', by President Nandi-Ndaitwah.
Named after the Welwitschia Mirabilis, a unique and ancient desert plant endemic to Namibia, the order symbolises resilience, longevity and the enduring spirit of the Namibian people.
This was Modi's first visit to Namibia and the third-ever prime ministerial visit from India to the country.
