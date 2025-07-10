Home / India News / PM Modi wraps up five-nation trip after concluding visit to Namibia

PM Modi wraps up five-nation trip after concluding visit to Namibia

'A highly productive & successful 5-nation tour to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia concludes,' the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X

PM modi with Namibia prez
India and Namibia inked a MoU on setting up an Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Namibia and another pact on cooperation in the field of health and medicine. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Windhoek
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for home after wrapping up his visit to Namibia, during which he addressed a Joint Session of the Namibian parliament.

Namibia was the final stop of his five-nation visit.

"A highly productive & successful 5-nation tour to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia concludes," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X. 

ALSO READ: PM Modi holds talks with Namibia President; digi tech, defence in focus 

PM Modi has emplaned for New Delhi, it said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held talks with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah that focused on imparting a new momentum to the bilateral ties.

Following the talks between the two leaders, India and Namibia inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on setting up an Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Namibia and another pact on cooperation in the field of health and medicine. 

Namibia has also joined the India-backed CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

Later, addressing a Joint Session of the Parliament of the Republic of Namibia, PM Modi said Africa must not be just a source of raw material but "lead in value creation and sustainable growth".

Underlining that India values Africa's role in world affairs, he said the two sides must act together to create a future defined not by power and dominance, but by partnership and dialogue. 

During the visit, Modi was also conferred with Namibia's highest civilian award, the 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis', by President Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Named after the Welwitschia Mirabilis, a unique and ancient desert plant endemic to Namibia, the order symbolises resilience, longevity and the enduring spirit of the Namibian people.

This was Modi's first visit to Namibia and the third-ever prime ministerial visit from India to the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat bridge collapse: CM announces ₹4 lakh aid for families of victims

Railway Recruitment Boards to offer 50,000 appointments, says ministry

ED raids Haryana firm linked to illegal betting, freezes ₹284 crore assets

Tharoor shares survey showing public support for him as UDF''s CM face

Uttarakhand cabinet clears geothermal energy policy to boost RE goals

Topics :Narendra ModiNamibiabilateral tiesAfrica

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story