PM Modi wraps up five-nation trip after concluding visit to Namibia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for home after wrapping up his visit to Namibia, during which he addressed a Joint Session of the Namibian parliament.

Namibia was the final stop of his five-nation visit.

"A highly productive & successful 5-nation tour to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia concludes," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

PM Modi has emplaned for New Delhi, it said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held talks with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah that focused on imparting a new momentum to the bilateral ties.

Following the talks between the two leaders, India and Namibia inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on setting up an Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Namibia and another pact on cooperation in the field of health and medicine. ALSO READ: PM Modi conferred with Namibia's top civilian award in special ceremony Namibia has also joined the India-backed CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and the Global Biofuels Alliance. Later, addressing a Joint Session of the Parliament of the Republic of Namibia, PM Modi said Africa must not be just a source of raw material but "lead in value creation and sustainable growth".