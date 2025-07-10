Home / India News / Gujarat bridge collapse: CM announces ₹4 lakh aid for families of victims

At least nine people were killed after a portion of the Gambhira bridge collapsed in the Padra area of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM
Each person injured in the accident will receive assistance of Rs 50,000, and all treatment arrangements will also be provided by the state government: CM Patel (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 6:52 AM IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who died in the bridge collapse in Vadodara.

He also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured.

At least nine people were killed after a portion of the Gambhira bridge collapsed in the Padra area of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the CM Patel said, "The collapse of a span of the Gambhira Bridge, connecting Anand and Vadodara, has caused an accident that is deeply distressing to the heart. The state government stands with full compassion alongside every family affected by this tragedy. The state government will provide assistance of 4 lakh rupees to the next of kin of the deceased. Additionally, each person injured in the accident will receive assistance of Rs 50,000, and all treatment arrangements will also be provided by the state government."

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sorrow over the collapse.

Taking to X, Amit Shah assured that the NDRF team has begun rescue and relief work at the accident site. He also offered condolences to the victim's family.

"The accident that occurred in the Vadodara district of Gujarat is very tragic. The NDRF team has reached the accident site and is engaged in relief and rescue operations, and all possible assistance is being provided to the victims. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Amit Shah said.

Vadodara Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan Anand said that nine people have died and nine others have been rescued following the collapse of a slab on the Gambhira bridge in the Padra area of Gujarat's Vadodara district.

Speaking to reporters, SP Anand said, "Around nine people have died. Further processing is underway at a hospital. Around nine people have been rescued, five of them have been referred to the SSG Hospital. None of the people who have been rescued are critical."

He said that a 10-15 metre slab in the middle of the bridge had collapsed. Two trucks, two pickup vans, and a rickshaw fell into the river while two vehicles remained stranded on the bridge.

"We came to know that a 10-15 metres slab in the middle of the bridge collapsed. There were two vehicles on the bridge that got stranded. Two trucks, two pickups and a rickshaw fell into the river below. Locals and rescue teams started rescuing them," the Vadodara SP added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased in the Vadodara bridge collapse. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :VadodaraGujaratGujarat governmentBridge

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

