After Bhopal bridge row, concerns over Indore ROB; MP govt defends design

While the row over technical flaws in a 90-degree turn Railway overbridge (ROB) in Bhopal had not yet subsided, a new controversy has arisen over the "faulty design" of an under-construction ROB in Indore.

However, Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Rakesh Singh on Wednesday insisted the Indore ROB was being built in accordance with "fully approved technical designs and structural standards". Indore's Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani has written a letter to the state's Public Works Minister over the design besides instructing officials to change the sharp turn proposed in the design of the under-construction ROB. Local residents said there is a risk of accidents due to the faulty design of this bridge in Indore. However, the PWD minister told reporters in Bhopal that the work on ROB in the Pologround area of Indore was going on in accordance with the "fully approved technical design and standards."

ALSO READ: Bridge with 90-degree turn: MP govt takes action against eight engineers The overbridge was finalised by the Railways and the state PWD after a joint survey and design process. Currently, the length of the under-construction ROB has been determined as 1027.60 meters with a width of 12 meters. Its design has been prepared with an aim of providing traffic facility in three directions. Three arms going towards Pologround, Laxmibai Station and Bhagirathpura have been included in the project, Singh explained. The minister said there are a total of five turns (curves) in the overbridge, which are being constructed as per guidelines of the Indian Road Congress (IRC). As per IRC standards, the minimum radius of a curve is 15 metres, whereas the radius of all the turns of this ROB is approximately 20 metres, making it completely balanced and safe from the design and structural point of view, he maintained. All dimensions of the construction work such as radius of curvature, design speed and super elevation have been ensured as per standards, he said. The ROB will play an important role in terms of traffic flow and convenience in three major areas of Indore city. A comparative overview of the condition of the construction site and the design drawings confirms that the work is being done as per the approved technical plans, the minister noted. The Public Works Department is completing the work with transparency and quality, giving top priority to convenience and safety of citizens, he emphasised. Lalwani told PTI on Wednesday that after looking at the map during a government meeting in late June, he felt a 90-degree turn was proposed in the design of the ROB being built at a Railway gate near Laxmibai Nagar station in Indore. "In the meeting, I told government officials to reduce this turn by changing the design of the ROB.