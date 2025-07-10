Home / India News / Maharashtra govt passes bill allowing SRA to recover pending transit dues

Maharashtra govt passes bill allowing SRA to recover pending transit dues

The amendment bill seeks to treat unpaid rent to slum dwellers as arrears of land revenue, thereby empowering the SRA to initiate recovery proceedings under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code

dharavi slum
The bill seeks to reduce the window for dissenting slum dwellers to join the SRA schemes - from 120 days to 60 days - once a majority has consented to a redevelopment plan. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 8:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Maharashtra Assembly passed a bill amending the Slum Area (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971, on Wednesday, which allows the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to recover pending transit rent dues from builders or developers.

The amendment bill seeks to treat unpaid rent to slum dwellers as arrears of land revenue, thereby empowering the SRA to initiate recovery proceedings under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code (MLRC). 

ALSO READ: Maharashtra govt tables bill to amend slum act, enable SRA to recover dues 

As per the proposed amendment, if a defaulting builder lacks sufficient company assets to clear the dues, the liability can extend to the personal property of its directors or partners. Currently, the SRA can issue stop-work notices or deny new permissions to a defaulting developer.

The bill also seeks to reduce the window for dissenting slum dwellers to join the SRA schemes - from 120 days to 60 days - once a majority (over 50 per cent) has consented to a redevelopment plan.

After 60 days, those who do not join the scheme risk losing their claim to on-site rehabilitation and may only be considered for relocation elsewhere, subject to availability.

Another provision of the bill allows land under slum redevelopment to be handed over to government agencies like MMRDA, MHADA, MSRDC, and CIDCO within 30 days of issuing a letter of intent, enabling a faster execution of public sector-led projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amarnath Yatra: 8th batch of devotees departs from Nunwan base camp

After Bhopal bridge row, concerns over Indore ROB; MP govt defends design

PM Modi wraps up five-nation trip after concluding visit to Namibia

Gujarat bridge collapse: CM announces ₹4 lakh aid for families of victims

Railway Recruitment Boards to offer 50,000 appointments, says ministry

Topics :MaharashtraSlumsSlum development

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story