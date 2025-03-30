Heavy rush at temples during Navratri, Eid brings vibrancy to markets

Devotess on the first day of Navratri on Sunday thronged temples in Sambhal, Varanasi, and Ayodhya sending the markets abuzz with religious fervidness ahead of Eid, which through its month-long run-up, has already primed sellers for an increased sales and footfall.

Tight security arrangements have been made to maintain peace and order in the state, which has seen communal confrontations in the recent past.

In Sambhal, devotees thronged the Chamunda Devi temple and the Durga temple at Rambagh Dham in Chandausi to offer prayers.

Chanchal Sunny Gupta, a municipal member from Ward 18, said, "There is enthusiasm among devotees in Sambhal. All temples have been cleaned, and the police have made excellent security arrangements." Bal Mukund Gupta, a devotee at Chamunda temple, said "It took me an hour to get darshan because of the heavy crowd." With Eid just a day away, markets are a hive of business activities, with shoppers thronging readymade clothing and footwear stores.

"Markets are bustling with people due to Eid. Business is thriving, and sales have been excellent," Ehtesham Ahmad, president of the All India Industry and Trade Board in Sambhal, said.

Cloth merchant Aslam concurred, "This Eid has brought great business. Sales have been very good." In Varanasi, people made a beeline from the early hours at the temple gates.

Prominent temples, including Shailputri Temple, Durga Kund Temple, and Vishalakshi Devi Temple, have been decked up.

Sonu Jha, the priest of Durga Mata Temple at Durga Kund, said temple doors had been thrown open at dawn to let in the stream of devotees.

The deity was given a ceremonial 'Panch Gavya' bath in the morning, followed by an adorning with flowers and jewels.

Officials managing the Shailputri Temple said that in line with tradition, a visit to the Shailputri Goddess on the first day of Navratri holds special significance in Kashi.

Varanasi Assistant Commissioner of Police Vidush Saxena said that force has been deployed around temples for Navratri.

Officers are patrolling their areas, and additional forces, including PAC units, have been stationed at sensitive locations and those that are prone to crowding.

Drones have been deployed for air surveillance at key spots.

In Ayodhya, major temples, including Badi Devkali, the Kuldevi (family deity) of Lord Ram, and Chhoti Devkali, the Kuldevi of Goddess Sita, witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees.

Chants of "Jai Mata Di" echoed throughout the sacred city as devotees commenced the nine-day festival by performing Kalash Sthapana (sacred urn installation) in their homes, marking the arrival of the Goddess.

At Badi Devkali Temple, devotees waited for hours to seek the blessings of Lord Ram's Kuldevi, while at Chhoti Devkali Temple, the devotion towards Goddess Sita's Kuldevi was evident in the overwhelming turnout.

On the occasion of Nav Samvatsar 2082 (Chaitra Shukla Pratipada), devotees offered 'arghya' (water oblation) to the rising sun in the sacred Sarayu River, praying for peace and prosperity in Ayodhya and to mark the beginning of the new Hindu year.

After offering prayers at the Devi temples, devotees visited Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi, where large crowds continued to gather.

Since it was a Sunday, the Janmabhoomi Path was packed, and so were major locations like Lata Chowk and Ram Ki Paidi.

A teeming crowd also descended at Mata Mari Temple at Guptar Ghat, Pateshwari Mata Temple in Cantt, and Sheetla Mata Temple near Makbara.

A strong police presence, including a special deployment of women officers, was seen in the entire city.

Barricades and queue management systems regulated the crowd.

Officials anticipate a record-breaking number of visitors this year compared to previous celebrations. Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajkaran Nayyar said extensive security arrangements have been made in and around the temples.

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned illegal slaughterhouses and meat sales near religious sites till April 6.

The government had on Saturday, citing similar bans in 2014 and 2017, issued strict orders to shut down illegal slaughterhouses and the sale of meat within a 500-metre radius of religious sites.

Animal slaughter and meat sales will be banned on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 6.

Under the UP Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, and Food Safety Acts of 2006 & 2011, the state government has directed officials to take strict action against violators.